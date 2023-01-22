Ovechkin (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Vegas.
Ovechkin also missed Saturday's morning skate. He has 30 goals and 52 points in 48 contests this season. With Ovechkin unavailable, Anthony Mantha is projected to take his spot on a line with Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.
