Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will play Thursday

Ovechkin (undisclosed) will suit up against the Predators on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin -- who missed practice Wednesday -- could have easily decided to sit out versus Nashville, especially considering there isn't anything on the line for the Caps. The winger, however, is the ultimate competitor and will look to hold on to his lead for the Richard Rocket Trophy (he's two goals ahead of Patrik Laine).