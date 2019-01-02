Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will skip All-Star Game

Ovechkin will not participate in the All-Star Game, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin said he wants the time for some extra rest, particularly as the festivities run into the Capitals bye-week. As a result, the 33-year-old winger will be forced to miss a regular season game before or after the break, so fantasy owners will have to endure a slightly longer absence from the fantasy stud than originally expected.