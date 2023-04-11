Ovechkin (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Boston, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin will sit out his third consecutive contest. He leads the Capitals with 42 goals and 74 points in 72 games this season. It's unclear at this time if Ovechkin will be available for the team's regular-season finale Thursday versus New Jersey.
