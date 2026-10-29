Tuch scored two goals on a team-high five shots on net while adding one hit and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 30-year-old winger opened and closed the scoring on the night, banging home a rebound early in the first period before icing things with an empty-netter late in the third. Tuch has delivered back-to-back two-goal performances, and over 11 games to begin his Washington tenure he's racked up nine goals and 11 points with 32 shots on net, 13 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.