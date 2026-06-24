Capitals' Alex Tuch: Involved in sign-and-trade

Tuch was acquired by Washington from Buffalo on Wednesday in a sign-and-trade that provides him with an eight-year, $84 million contract, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN. The Sabres received a third-round pick.

Tuch was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent and is getting a huge raise compared to his previous seven-year, $33.25 million deal. However, the pay bump isn't shocking. He's surpassed the 30-goal and 65-point milestones in three of the past four regular seasons, including his 33 goals and 66 points in 79 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. His massive contract is a combination of that jump in production over the past several years, a rising salary cap and a weak UFA market. Tuch is 30 years old, so the final years of this deal might be rough, but Washington's top six is looking a lot better after inking Tuch and acquiring Jordan Kyrou (knee) from St. Louis on Tuesday.