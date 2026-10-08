Tuch scored a goal on six shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Tuch has three goals over the first three contests of the season. His six shots led the Capitals in Wednesday's game, giving him 11 shots on the year. The 30-year-old winger has also accumulated four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Tuch looks set to see steady top-six minutes this season, though he's on the second power-play unit, which could limit his contributions with the man advantage.