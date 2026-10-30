Tuch scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Tuch has reached the 10-goal mark in just 12 games to begin the season. He's surged lately with five tallies over his last three contests, including the game-winner in Thursday's contest. The veteran winger has added two assists, 33 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. Tuch's seeing top-six usage and should continue to provide all-around production in fantasy, though he is still searching for his first power-play point.