Tuch scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Tuch continues to be productive for the Capitals, especially as a goal scorer. He has six tallies over his last six games, and he's up to 11 goals and two assists through 15 outings overall. The winger has added decent all-around production with 42 shots on net, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's shooting 26.2 percent this year, which is likely too high to maintain, but Tuch's eventual drop in finishing should be offset by a rise in assists.