Tuch tallied two goals and placed three shots on net in Friday's 5-2 win over Carolina.

Tuch made his first game with the Capitals a night to remember, as he found the back of the net twice in the first period. As the team's second-line left winger, he showcased his chemistry with Pierre-Luc Dubois, who picked up primary helpers on both of his tallies. The 30-year-old Tuch joined the Capitals in an offseason sign-and-trade away from Buffalo, where he posted 33 goals, 66 points, 195 shots on net, 82 hits and 90 blocked shots across 79 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign. The 10-year NHL veteran has gone from one strong offense to another, giving him a realistic chance to replicate or surpass his numbers from a season ago. He's a strong fantasy option in all formats and his category coverage gives him a boost in leagues that value stats where players don't need puck.