Tuch scored twice on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Tuch's first goal was a shorthanded tally, and his second was a valuable insurance goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. He had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to five goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over seven appearances this season. Tuch continues to see steady top-six usage.