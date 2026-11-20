Tuch scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Buffalo.

The former Sabre got the Capitals on the board midway through the first period, stealing the puck on the forecheck and ripping a shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but Washington was already staring at a 3-0 deficit at that point. Tuch has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and over the last 11 contests he's lit the lamp eight times, although Thursday's helper was his first during that stretch, while also being his first power-play point of the season.