Alexeyev missed his second day of practice Tuesday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Alexeyev was named to the training camp roster but has yet to get onto the ice for the club, Even once given the all-clear, the blueliner is a long shot to appear in any games during the postseason, which makes him a non-factor in fantasy contests.
