Alexeyev has not played in the 16 games since he returned from his conditioning loan with AHL Hershey on March 6.

Alexeyev could have had a chance to play Thursday versus the Hurricanes when left-shot defenseman Jakob Chychrun (illness) was out, but the right-handed Dylan McIlrath drew in instead. This paints a clear picture that Alexeyev is eighth on the depth chart on defense, so it would take at least two absences to the Capitals' regular blueliners to get him in the lineup. He hasn't played an NHL game since Nov. 8.