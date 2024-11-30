Alexeyev was scratched for the 10th game in a row when he sat out Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Alexeyev's five appearances this year came consecutively from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8. He recorded 10 blocked shots and six hits in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman hasn't had a chance to play since the Capitals got Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy back from injuries sustained in October. Alexeyev would require waivers to be assigned to AHL Hershey, so it appears the Capitals are content with having him and Dylan McIlrath on board with the big club as extra options on the blue line.