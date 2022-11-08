Alexeyev (shoulder) completed his AHL conditioning loan.
Alexeyev had an assist in four AHL games. He's still on the long-term injured reserve list, but the fact that he was able to play in the AHL suggests that he might be activated in the near future. He underwent shoulder surgery in June and was originally projected to miss 4-to-5 months.
