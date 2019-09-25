The Capitals assigned Alexeyev (concussion) to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Alexeyev missed the entirety of the big club's training camp due to a concussion, but his demotion to the minors indicates that he's no longer in the league's protocol. The 2018 first-round pick, who racked up 10 goals and 43 points in 49 games with the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL last year, will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.