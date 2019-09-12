Alexeyev (upper body) will likely be held out of the Capitals' first few training-camp practices as a precaution, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Alexeyev's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but he'll likely stick to off-ice training until he's back to 100 percent to avoid exacerbating the issue. The 2018 first-round pick is a long shot to make the big club's Opening Night roster, but he's expected to make his professional debut with AHL Hershey this season after lighting up the WHL for the past three campaigns.