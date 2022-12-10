Alexeyev won't return to Friday's game against Seattle because of an upper-body injury.

Alexeyev sustained the injury when he absorbed a hit from Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak, who received a match penalty at 9:48 of the second period because of the incident, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Alexeyev had an assist in 7:42 of ice time before leaving the contest. It was his first career point in his sixth NHL game.