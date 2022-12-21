Alexeyev (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game versus Ottawa, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Although Alexeyev is on track to be available Thursday, he's expected to sit as a healthy scratch against the Senators. He's picked up one helper through five NHL appearances this season.
