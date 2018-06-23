Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Gets picked 31st at Entry Draft
Alexeyev was drafted 31st overall by the Capitals at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Alexeyev was once thought to be a top-12 player, but injuries in the last two seasons, coupled with the sudden death of his mother this year, took a toll on his game and draft stock. Alexeyev is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, and he handles the puck well. He's also surprisingly mobile for a big man. But while he has shown some offensive upside in Red Deer (WHL), Alexeyev is more likely to be a tough, third-pairing NHL defender who clears creases, moves the puck and protects the kitchen.
