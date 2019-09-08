Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Injured in rookie tournament
Alexeyev (upper body) was injured Sunday's 3-2 loss against the Predators.
Alexeyev sustained a heavy hit from Predators defenseman Josh Healey during the second period of a rookie tournament exhibition and did not return. The 19-year-old Russian walked off the ice under his own power, but further updates are expected in the coming days.
