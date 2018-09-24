Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Inks rookie contract Sunday
Alexeyev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Alexeyev was recently returned to the WHL's Red Deer Rebels with the expectation that he will build off the 37-point campaign he had in the major junior ranks in 2017-18. The 6-foot-4 Russian looked solid in his lone preseason outing with the Capitals and has plenty of upside in the future, but is not expected to arrive in the NHL ranks anytime soon and therefore his fantasy value remains limited to dynasty formats.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...