Alexeyev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Alexeyev was recently returned to the WHL's Red Deer Rebels with the expectation that he will build off the 37-point campaign he had in the major junior ranks in 2017-18. The 6-foot-4 Russian looked solid in his lone preseason outing with the Capitals and has plenty of upside in the future, but is not expected to arrive in the NHL ranks anytime soon and therefore his fantasy value remains limited to dynasty formats.