Alexeyev posted a goal and an assist in Russia's 7-4 win over Switzerland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday.

Alexeyev's marker early in the third period ending up serving as the game-winner for the Russians. The 31st overall pick in this past June's draft is averaging more than a point-per-game (31 points in 30 contests) for WHL Red Deer this season and he now has four points in Russia's first three games of the WJC. Alexeyev projects as a solid two-way defender as a professional and he isn't all that far off from helping the Caps. Expect him to challenge for a roster spot in 2019-20 before taking on a full-time role with Washington the following year.