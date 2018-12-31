Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Leading Russia in WJC
Alexeyev posted a goal and an assist in Russia's 7-4 win over Switzerland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday.
Alexeyev's marker early in the third period ending up serving as the game-winner for the Russians. The 31st overall pick in this past June's draft is averaging more than a point-per-game (31 points in 30 contests) for WHL Red Deer this season and he now has four points in Russia's first three games of the WJC. Alexeyev projects as a solid two-way defender as a professional and he isn't all that far off from helping the Caps. Expect him to challenge for a roster spot in 2019-20 before taking on a full-time role with Washington the following year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...