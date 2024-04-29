Alexeyev recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 4.

Alexeyev set up a Hendrix Lapierre goal in the second period. The helper ended Alexeyev's 19-game point drought, though it was encouraging to see him in the lineup regularly down the stretch. The 24-year-old blueliner had just three points with 48 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 39 regular-season contests. Alexeyev is under contract for 2024-25, so he'll have a chance to compete for a bottom-four role with the Capitals in training camp.