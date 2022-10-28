Alexeyev (shoulder) will begin a conditioning stint with AHL Hershey, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

Alexeyev underwent shoulder surgery in June that was projected to keep him sidelined for 4-5 months. If all goes well on his conditioning assignment, Alexeyev could compete for a spot on Washington's blueline. The 22-year-old defenseman was held scoreless in his lone game with the Capitals last season but showed some promise in the AHL, logging a goal and 18 assists in 68 games.