The Capitals have loaned Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL.

Alexeyev will likely have a significant role with the Capitals in 2020-21, so look for him to be recalled ahead of next season's training camp. The 2018 first-round pick notched 21 points while posting a plus-8 rating in 58 games with AHL Hershey this year.