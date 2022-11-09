Alexeyev (shoulder) will be activated off injured reserve and make his season debut Wednesday against the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Alexeyev will likely slot into a botom-pairing role after missing the first 14 games of the campaign while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The 22-year-old defender spent most of the 2021-22 season in the minors, picking up one goal and 19 points through 68 games with AHL Hershey.