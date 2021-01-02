Alexeyev is not on the Capitals' training camp roster.

Alexeyev, a first-round draft pick from 2018, was expected to compete for a roster spot this season. Instead, he'll remain with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL, where he has amassed four goals, five helpers and 65 blocked shots in 47 contests. The 21-year-old Russian would have had a tough time outplaying numerous veterans for a roster spot this season, but could challenge for at least a part-time role in 2021-22.