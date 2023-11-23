Alexeyev tallied a goal and added two shots while logging 10:55 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sabres.

The goal marks the first of Alexeyev's NHL career - not to mention his first point of the season. The 24-year-old has struggled to garner a consistent role and has been competing with Lucas Johansen and Hardy Haman-Aktell for playing time as the Capitals have dealt with various injuries to their defense corps. With Joel Edmundson now back in the fold after missing the first month of the season and Martin Fehervary (lower body) nearing a return, it's unlikely Alexeyev will get the regular playing time he needs to deliver much in the way of dividends for fantasy managers.