Alexeyev (concussion) skated on his own in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Alexeyev has been sidelined since suffering a concussion earlier this month during the Traverse City prospect tournament. His presence on the ice Saturday represents a step in the right direction, but he still has a ways to go to clear the NHL's concussion protocol. Once he's deemed healthy, the 2018 first-round pick will likely be sent to AHL Hershey for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.