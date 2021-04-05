Alexeyev was re-assigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Alexeyev has been summoned to the minors following the conclusion of his season with KHL Salavat Yulaev Ufa. The 31st overall selection from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft posted eight goals and 16 points in 55 games while riding out the pandemic in his native Russia and is expected to serve primarily as a depth option in the minor league ranks for the balance of the 2020 season. The 21-year-old has intriguing long-term fantasy upside as his development continues, so those in dynasty formats should consider stashing him.