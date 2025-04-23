Alexeyev (teeth) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Wednesday in Game 2, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Alexeyev suffered some dental damage in Game 1, but he's clear to play with a face shield. The 25-year-old continues to hold onto a third-pairing role since Martin Fehervary (knee) won't be available in the postseason. Alexeyev could be pressured by Dylan McIlrath for playing time later in the playoffs.