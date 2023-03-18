Alexeyev recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Defenseman Nick Jensen has an upper-body injury that caused him to miss the most recent contest, and that has opened up additional opportunities for Alexeyev, whom the Capitals drafted 31st overall in 2018. Alexeyev has five assists accounting for his point total through 20 contests. He's bound to go through his share of growing pains in the NHL, but the big defender at 6-foot-4, 213 pounds has a bright future, and he'll be a physical force for a Capitals blue line forming a new identity following the trade of Dmitry Orlov to the Bruins.