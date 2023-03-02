Alexeyev logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Alexeyev was called upon to log 25:08 of ice time due to injuries taking Nick Jensen (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body) out of the contest. This was all the more impressive for Alexeyev since he had played just five of the Capitals' 23 games since the start of January, with his last appearance being Jan. 21. The 23-year-old could be set for a much larger role if either of his injured teammates miss more time. Alexeyev now has three assists, 10 shots on net, 14 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 outings.