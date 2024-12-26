Alexeyev has not suited up since Nov. 8, a span of 21 games out of the lineup.
The Capitals went with seven defensemen in Monday's game versus the Bruins, but they lost that game 4-1. Dylan McIlrath dressed in that contest, while Alexeyev remained a healthy scratch. That gives an indication into the pecking order should injuries arise on the blue line, and it doesn't bode well for Alexeyev playing a considerable role for the rest of the campaign.
