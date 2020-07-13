Alexeyev was added to the Phase 3 training camp roster on Sunday.

Alexeyev managed three goals and 21 points in 58 games during his inaugural pro season with AHL Hershey. The 20-year-old owns excellent NHL upside and could be a reliable defenseman for the Capitals as he continues to develop. The 31st overall selection from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft could see some playing time during Washington's playoff run, but is not likely to see a regular role in the NHL for another season or two.