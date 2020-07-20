Alexeyev (undisclosed) will take part in Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Alexeyev had yet to participate in Phase 3 training camp, and although he is not expected to participate in scrimmage drills, will at least return to the ice. The 20-year-old has a bright NHL future as he develops, but is not expected to garner significant playing time in the postseason.
