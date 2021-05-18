Alexeyev was recalled by Washington on Tuesday, source reports.
Alexeyev will be on hand as an injury-replacement option for the Capitals' playoff run. The 2018 first-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, but he was productive in limited action with AHL Hershey during the regular season, picking up nine points while posting a plus-11 rating through 12 contests.
