Alexeyev (upper body) was put on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Alexeyev was injured in Friday's game against Seattle. Kraken defender Jamie Oleksiak was suspended for three games Saturday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on the play. Alexeyev won't be eligible to return until at least Dec. 17 versus Toronto after going on the IR list. He has one assist, three shots on goal, eight blocks and six hits in five games this year.