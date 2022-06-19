Alexeyev (shoulder) underwent a surgical labra repair of his left shoulder and is projected to miss 4-5 months.

Alexeyev seemed primed to challenge for a roster spot given the pending free agency of Justin Schultz, Michal Kempny, and Matt Irwin, but now looks likely to miss at least the first few weeks of the upcoming season. The 22-year-old notched a goal and 19 points in 68 games with AHL Hershey during the 2021-22 campaign.