Alexeyev (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Ottawa, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Alexeyev was taken off the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site, but he didn't participate in Thursday's pregame warmups. That suggests that he's now available, but a healthy scratch. Alexeyev has an assist in five games this season. The 23-year-old last played Dec. 9.