Alexeyev (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Ottawa, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Alexeyev was taken off the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site, but he didn't participate in Thursday's pregame warmups. That suggests that he's now available, but a healthy scratch. Alexeyev has an assist in five games this season. The 23-year-old last played Dec. 9.
More News
-
Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Expected to be activated•
-
Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Surfaces on IR•
-
Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Departs with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Making season debut•
-
Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Completes conditioning stint•
-
Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Loaned to AHL•