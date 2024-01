The Capitals reassigned Suzdalev from Mora IK of Sweden's Hockey Allsvenskan to the WHL's Saskatoon Blades on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Suzdalev only picked up two goals and three points through 13 games during his time in Sweden this year, and the Capitals evidently feel his development will be better served by playing in the WHL. Washington selected the 19-year-old winger in the third round of the 2022 Entry Draft.