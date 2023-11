Suzdalev was reassigned to Mora IK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan on Tuesday.

Suzdalev didn't see any AHL action with Hershey prior to the move. The 19-year-old forward amassed 38 goals and 86 points in 66 games with WHL Regina last season. The Capitals selected Suzdalev with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.