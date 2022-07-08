Suzdalev was selected 70th overall by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Though born in Russia, Suzdalev has dual citizenship and represents Sweden on the international circuit. Speaking of the international circuit, Suzdalev saw his draft stock plummet on the heels of the World U18's in which he didn't produce a single point in six games. He was stellar for HV71's Jr. club during the season (15 goals, 51 points in 45 games) and his poor tournament clearly did scare Washington away. Suzdalev is a big kid (6-foot-2) with top-six skill, but his effort level is inconsistent. He's a long-term lottery ticket for the Capitals.