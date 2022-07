Suzdalev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Friday.

The Capitals selected Suzdalev in the third round of this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger spent most of the 2021-22 season with HV71 of Sweden's J20 Nationell league, racking up 15 goals and 51 points through 45 contests. At this point it isn't clear if Suzdalev will remain in Sweden or make the transition to North America for the 2022-23 campaign.