Suzdalev was skating in a non-contact jersey Wednesday after sustaining an upper-body injury, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Suzdalev spent the bulk of the 2024-25 campaign with ECHL South Carolina, so it's probably too soon to expect him to make the jump to the NHL this year. Still, the 21-year-old winger put up 15 goals and 24 helpers in 50 regular-season tilts for the Stingrays before adding another four points in seven postseason contests. As such, Suzdalev should make the jump to the AHL this year, and if he can flash his offesnsive upside, could earn a call-up at some point. FIrst, he'll need to be cleared for contact and see action in a preseason game though.