Protas was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

Protas did not need waivers and with the Capitals calling up goaltender Clay Stevenson, with Darcy Kuemper unlikely to play due to his wife giving birth Thursday night, Protas became the choice to be sent down. Protas had four goals and 15 points in 58 games with the Capitals last season. Don't be surprised to see a quick recall for Protas.