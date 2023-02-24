Protas was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Protas has spent most of the season with the Capitals, scoring three goals and adding seven assists in 43 games, but has also seen some AHL time, scoring twice and picking up three assists in eight games. The 22-year-old was sent down on Tuesday after he was a healthy scratch in two straight games.
