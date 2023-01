Protas tallied two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 9-2 victory over the Canadiens.

The helpers snapped a five-game point drought for Protas who needed to make a strong impression to keep a regular spot in the lineup given the expected return of Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and T.J. Oshie (upper body). The 21-year-old has posted three goals and nine points in 39 games this season.